Cleveland Browns: 3 keys to a successful 2023 season
The Cleveland Browns will need these three key things to take place for them to have a successful season
By John Suchan
No. 1 key this season: All three phases of the game on the same page
It has seemed for a while now that the Browns have struggled to have all three phases of the gameplay well at the same time and that has doomed this team. If the offense was clicking the defense was giving up big plays. There would be other battles where the defensive unit was forcing three and out and holding opponents to limited points but the Cleveland offense would be struggling too.
In that catastrophic collapse by the Browns a year ago in that Week 2 loss to the Jets, the offense scored over 30 points and yet the team's special teams unit failed miserably and the defense forgot how to defend in those last few minutes.
The Browns have new coaches for the defense and special teams. Both defense coordinator Jim Schwartz and special team's coach Bubba Ventrone both bring success and experience. If they can get on the same page with head coach Kevin Stefanski then the Browns will already have an edge on previous seasons where no one seemed to be communicating very well.
We'll find out a lot about this team quickly when the Browns battle all three AFC North teams in the first four weeks of the season. Having the three parts of the team playing well from the start will go a long way for this 2023 Cleveland team's success.