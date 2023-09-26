Cleveland Browns: 3 trade ideas if Denver Broncos start a fire sale
• Upgrading the RB position?
• Taking a big swing at LT?
• Trade ideas with the Denver Broncos
3. Under-the-radar trade for return man?
The Denver Broncos have one of the NFL's best rookies this year in wide receiver Marvin Mims, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma. The emergence of Mims, not only on offense but on special teams, has left veteran Tremon Smith out of a job in a way.
Although Smith is still one of the Denver Broncos' top gunners on special teams, he is supposed to also be a full-time kickoff returner where his sub-4.4 speed can be put to use.
And Mims has him out of a job in that regard. So perhaps the Cleveland Browns could come calling on a deal for Tremon Smith, who probably won't be able to contribute much as a cornerback (his position by trade) but could undoubtedly make an impact on special teams.
Right now, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Pierre Strong are handling the return duties in the punt game and kickoff game, respectively. A player like Smith could come in and perhaps provide a much more dynamic presence there than either of those two guys.
He has over 2,300 career return yards, mostly on kickoff returns, as well as a kickoff return touchdown. After averaging over 13 yards per punt return in 2022 on limited opportunities, perhaps the Browns could call up the Broncos and ask about the availability of Smith, who could help the team win the hidden yardage battle throughout the season.