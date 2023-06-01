Cleveland Browns: 53-man roster prediction post OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Marquise Goodwin
David Bell
Cedric Tillman
Adding Amari Cooper was a huge win for Cleveland last year. The former Cowboys wideout recorded 78 receptions for 1,160 yards with nine touchdowns. He was a perfect fit for Kevin Stefanski's offense due to his highly technical route-running as well as his ability to catch on the run and extend plays.
His presence also helped Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career numbers in his third campaign. Now, they throw Elijah Moore into the mix, and he might be the missing piece on this offensive puzzle.
Cleveland kept adding depth after that, with Marquise Goodwin in free agency and Cedric Tillman in the draft. All these additions make it easy to forget David Bell was added in Round 3 a season ago and came in with a ton of promise.
All six should make the roster and that spells the end for Anthony Schwartz, who never developed into the deep threat they needed him to be.
Tight End(3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Harrison Bryant
Jordan Akins was another offseason addition and he bolsters the tight end corps in a big way. A former teammate of Deshaun Watson, he already has a rapport with the No. 1 quarterback and should be a great option behind David Njoku.
Njoku had another strong campaign in 2022 and could find even more favorable matchups with the improvements our wide. Harrison Bryant rounds out the group, giving them three solid options at the position.