AFC North Power Rankings after preseason Week 2
By Ryan Heckman
After two weeks of preseason football, we don't know a whole lot about what this 2023 Cleveland Browns team will look like. But, that's the case with many teams right now.
No one is going to show much of their hand during the preseason, but instead go through some motions and get in a rhythm of game day.
At this point, before the regular season ramps up, let's take a look at where the Browns and the rest of their division rivals stand in our latest power rankings.
4. Cleveland Browns
I hate to break it to you, Browns fans, but this team is still sitting at the bottom of the division. They are, without a doubt, worse off than the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. They are marginally worse than the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if things go right for the black and gold, the Browns could be way underneath their division rivals.
Let's just say this, though: if Deshaun Watson can return to the guy he once was, this team will have a shot to compete with anybody. Do not forget that Watson's last healthy season saw him lead the league with over 4,800 passing yards as he tossed 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Defensively, the addition of Za'Darius Smith should make all of the difference in opening things up for the pass rush and Myles Garrett. The Browns have some talent across their defense, it's just whether or not they can put it all together.
For now, there are just too many question marks to put this roster any higher on the list.