AFC North Power Rankings after Week 2
How bad did the Browns' Week 2 prime time loss hurt them?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
These beloved Browns came crashing down to earth after an exciting Week 1 demolishing of the Bengals. It was not a pretty night in any aspect of the game for Cleveland, but especially not when it came to quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson played one of the worst games of his entire football career on Monday night, that ended with some fans calling for the rookie, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, to get a crack at starting next week. Watson threw a pick, lost two fumbles and was even flagged for a pair of face mask penalties, which is a record for a quarterback.
The bright spots were with the run game and on defense. Cleveland ran for 198 yards on Monday night, led by Jerome Ford with 106. After Nick Chubb exited with a gruesome knee injury, Ford took over and didn't miss a beat.
Defensively, the Browns held the Steelers to 255 yards of offense, which was good for 153 less than Cleveland totaled. They played pretty well against Kenny Pickett and company, but the Browns' offensive woes were far too great to overcome in the end. Next week, Cleveland will host the 1-1 Tennessee Titans.