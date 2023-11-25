Cleveland Browns beef up their offense in 2024 mock draft
The Cleveland Browns are without a pick in Round 1 but can still load up on talent as this 2024 mock draft shows
By Randy Gurzi
Thank goodness that this is the last year we will be talking about the Cleveland Browns not owning a first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade. For the third year in a row, they'll enter the offseason without a pick on Day 1 but they've also traded away their second pick in each of the last two drafts. In 2022, that led to Martin Emerson being their top pick at No. 68 overall, and then in 2023, Cedric Tillman was their first choice at No. 74.
This year, they still have their pick in Round 2 and hopefully, they use it this time. Cleveland has done an excellent job building up their roster and general manager Andrew Berry deserves a lot of praise for this. However, landing someone in the top 64 would be nice. That's the case here as we offer up our latest 2024 Browns mock draft, where they focus on offensive depth early on.
Cleveland Browns Round 2 pick: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
A transfer from Georgia, Adonai Mitchell joined the Texas Longhorns this season and has been thriving. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder had seven touchdowns in two years with the Bulldogs and has already topped that mark in 2023. After 12 games, he has 704 yards on 45 receptions with nine scores. That gives him a healthy average of 15.6 yards per catch.
He still needs to round out his game but Mitchell has all the tools to be special. He's also known for giving his all when it comes to blocking, which is a huge plus for the Browns. Mitchell would be a great third receiver and would give them the size they need opposite Amari Cooper. It would also allow Cooper and Elijah Moore to move into the slot more often since they would have another boundary wideout they can trust.