Cleveland Browns bolster defense in multi-trade 7-round mock draft
The Cleveland Browns will be on the clock in the 2024 NFL draft in less than a week. What kind of maneuvers can the fans expect out of Andrew Berry and company?
No. 148: Renardo Green, CB (Florida State)
This is where things get interesting. After trading back in the second round, Andrew Berry elects to not sit on his hands and to trade up to get a cornerback in the third. Berry trades picks 156 and 243 to the Las Vegas Raiders to move up eight spots and select Renardo Green with the 148th overall pick.
Green has been a rapid mover on draft boards over the last two months. The buzz surrounding Green started to swell after his dominant performance at the Shrine Bowl. However, it was only a matter of time until the scouting community caught up given how the feisty press-man cornerback played against the elite wide receivers in the SEC.
All you have to do is turn on the tape and it is hard to not fall in love with Green’s game. Ultra-competitive and equally as physical, Green is the type of corner that could instantly be plugged into a rotation as a rookie, and eventually be a plus-starter at the next level. Berry and the Browns covet cornerbacks, and it is easy to see why Green would be their corner of choice in this draft.
No. 206: Javion Cohen, OG (University of Miami)
The one area that the Browns value more than cornerback in the draft is the trenches. That's exactly where they go with the 206th overall selection when they pluck Javion Cohen out of Miami. Cohen embodies everything the Browns covet in their interior offensive linemen.
At 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, Cohen has incredible footwork and movement skills that enable him to excel at pulling as well as climbing to the second level. Throughout his collegiate career, Cohen allowed an astonishing zero career sacks. Cohen is the only player that the Browns have formally met with twice during this draft cycle and is the only interior offensive lineman that the Browns invited for a top-30 visit.