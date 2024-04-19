Cleveland Browns bolster defense in multi-trade 7-round mock draft
The Cleveland Browns will be on the clock in the 2024 NFL draft in less than a week. What kind of maneuvers can the fans expect out of Andrew Berry and company?
No. 227: Tanner McLachlan, TE (Arizona)
The closest thing that comes to an immediate need for the Browns comes in the tight end room. Obviously, David Njoku sits at the head of the tight end table, but behind there do-it-all TE they do not have any definitive answers. That quasi-need gets addressed with the selection of Tanner McLachlan with their first pick in the seventh round.
McLachlan possesses adequate size (6-foot-5, 244 pounds) and athleticism for the tight end position. After starting his career at Southern Utah, McLachlan transferred to the University of Arizona. While at Arizona, McLachlan racked up 79 catches for 984 yards and six touchdowns over the course of his two years as a Wildcat. This is a seventh round dart throw on player who is trending upward and should have his best performances ahead of him.
No. 238: Braiden McGregor, DE (Michigan)
The Browns certainly have a type when it comes to their defensive ends. With their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Browns zero in on that type and select Braiden McGregor out of the University of Michigan. At 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, McGregor is exactly what the Browns look for in their strong side edges.
McGregor also possesses the ability to move inside, a trait the Browns also covet in their young defensive ends. A former hockey player, McGregor exhibits excellent physicality at the point of attack and a relentless motor that should lend itself to a role on special teams early on in his career. Finishing your draft with a defensive player who is big, fast, and plays the game with a nasty disposition seems fitting for this Browns team.