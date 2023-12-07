Cleveland Browns breakout star candidate for Week 14
Which Cleveland Browns player is set up for a breakout game in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars?
By Randy Gurzi
Elijah Moore had a big game in Week 13 but it could have been even better. Moore finished with 83 yards on four receptions including a long of 42 which led the Cleveland Browns against the Rams. However, that 42-yarder might have gone to the house had Joe Flacco been able to deliver it with more accuracy.
In addition to that play, Moore was open for a key third-down conversion but the pass was short. He also had a step on his defender when Flacco threw the devastating pick late in the game. All of those issues are timing-based and can be fixed going forward. That’s one reason to think Moore could have an even bigger role in Week 14.
Not only is Moore running precise routes but Jacksonville's defense has been struggling this year. They enter this week 24th in the NFL in yards surrendered and have been especially bad against the pass, sitting at 30th overall with 3,140 yards and 19 touchdowns against them. Throw in the fact that they're fifth in rush defense and this has the makings of a contest that will blow the minds of the "run the damn ball" crowd.
For Moore, however, this could be a blessing. He has 47 receptions for 501 yards but just one touchdown. Going against a defense that allows plenty of yards and touchdowns through the air is exactly what he needs to catch fire.
As long as Flacco is under center, the chemistry will be even better this week, and with Amari Cooper dealing with a concussion, Moore could go into this one as the top target. That should lead to his best stat line of the season while also allowing him to top his high of 538 receiving yards — which he set as a rookie in 2021.