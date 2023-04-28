Cleveland Browns: Day 2 mock draft bring in Gervon Dexter, Roschon Johnson
The first day of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, which means it's officially Draft Day for the Cleveland Browns. After watching Round 1 for the second season in a row while not participating, the Browns are set to do so again during the second round on Friday — barring a trade.
It's not likely they do stay put with every selection but Cleveland's general manager, Andrew Berry, has thrown some cold water on the hopes of moving up. With all that being said, we'll take a look at what picks the front office currently has at its disposal in our Day 2 and Day 3 NFL Mock Draft.
Browns Round 3, Pick 74: Gervon Dexter, Sr., DT, Florida
With their first pick in this mock, the Browns bring in defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, Sr. from Florida. One of their pre-draft visits, Dexter fills a major need for Cleveland. They had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season and new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been tasked with correcting this issue.
He got some huge help with the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and now adds the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Dexter to the mix as well.
Dexter needs to work on his timing, as he's been called slow off the snap, but he's been credited with 105 tackles and 4.5 sacks the past two seasons. He can cause issues for an opposing offense and with a little refinement, he could turn into a solid starter.
Browns Round 3, Pick 98: Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin
I think the only question about this pick is whether or not Nick Herbig really lasts until No. 98. In this PFF Mock Draft Simulator, he was there and that would be a huge win for the Browns.
Herbig is just 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds but he's a three-year starter coming off an 11-sack campaign. He comes in as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but that was the same for Olivier Vernon and Jadeveon Clowney who did fine with the Browns. Even Ogbo Okoronkwo has spent more time as a linebacker than a traditional defensive end.
All that simply means, there will be a place for Herbig and the Wisconsin product will make his presence known in their pass-rushing rotation.