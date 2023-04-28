Cleveland Browns: Day 2 mock draft bring in Gervon Dexter, Roschon Johnson
Browns Round 6, Pick 190: Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
Another prospect the Browns decided to bring in for a visit was Northern Michigan's Jake Witt. Labeled a "super-freak left tackle" by Dane Brugler, Witt has an insane RAS score of 9.8 out of 10.
He's massive at 6-foot-7 and 302 pounds but ran a 40-yard dash in under five seconds and had a vertical leap of 37 inches. The only concern with Witt has to be the level of competition he played against but the raw talent is there.
Originally viewed as a Round 7 pick, Cleveland might have to consider Witt earlier, which is what happens in this mock.
As a rookie, he can try and compete for the swing tackle position with James Hudson III and it wouldn't be a shock to see him come out on top. From there, the Browns can decide if he's got the talent to allow them to move on from Jedrick Wills, Jr. in 2025 should he not make the neccesary strides in 2023 and 2024.
Browns Round 7, Pick 229: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
With their final pick in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns add wide receiver Ronnie Bell from Michigan. While it wouldn't be a surprise to see them target a wideout earlier, this draft falls in such a way that they wait until thier final pick.
Bell won't push second-year wideout David Bell out of the No. 4 spot but he could spell the end for Anthony Schwartz as the new WR5.
A smooth route runner with soft hands, Ronnie Bell won't be a star in the NFL but he can be a trusted depth piece capable of filling in when needed.