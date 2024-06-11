5 early dream scenarios for the Browns and their AFC North foes in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
What would need to happen for the Cleveland Browns to have the perfect season outcome in 2024?
That's a loaded question, and there are plenty of answers which come to mind right away, specifically at the quarterback position.
If the Browns were to 'live the dream' in 2024, so to speak, that would first mean Deshaun Watson not only returns fully healthy, but finds his groove again as one of the league's top quarterbacks.
But, other than Watson's outlook, what else would need to contribute to the dream season in Cleveland? Five specific items come to mind, and some would require a bit of help outside the organization. Let's kick it off where it all needs to begin.
The Browns defense once again leads the league
Last year, the Browns finished the regular season as the no. 1 overall defense in terms of yards allowed per game (270.2). Cleveland was first against the pass while finishing with 49 sacks as a team (Baltimore led the league with 60). As a whole, there wasn't a better group prior to the playoffs.
Myles Garrett took home the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, a well-deserved award for the leader of the top unit in football. For the Browns to have the same type of defensive success in 2024 would certainly equate to a dream scenario.
Imagine this defense receiving less pressure, too, because of an offense that consistently put points on the board with Watson under center. A competent offense and the no. 1 defense in the league could do some serious damage, and it all starts on that side of the ball.