Cleveland Browns Fantasy Football Roundup: QB Edition
By Britt Gerken
Fantasy football season is upon us. Let's take a look at what the fantasy experts are saying about the Cleveland Browns' players and if there are any good values for your fantasy team. The rankings used were ESPN, NFL Fantasy, and Yahoo. Each one is ranked for a point per reception (PPR) league.
To start off, let's look at the quarterback group. Deshaun Watson is the only quarterback on the team that has any real fantasy value, barring an injury. If Watson does get hurt, Jameis Winston may be worth a mid-season waiver wire addition.
Deshaun Watson Fantasy Expert Rankings:
1. ESPN-19th
2. NFL Fantasy-20th
3. Yahoo-22nd
Overall, there's not much faith in Watson. There are countless reasons why fantasy experts feel this way, with one of them being that Watson hasn't played a full season of football since 2020. This has left countless people wondering if Watson will ever be able to get back to the productive player that he once was for the Houston Texans. However, Watson and his teammates have big expectations for him this year.
Final Verdict
Drafting Watson late would be a smart decision for your fantasy football managers. He has the potential to be one of the league's biggest sleepers. The Browns have completely revamped the offense and it appears that Watson is thriving so far.
With Watson being ranked as low as he is, it provides managers a great opportunity to draft a high-risk high-reward player late in the draft. Admittedly, there is a decent amount of risk, but the potential is there.