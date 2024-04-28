4 free agents Browns must target after NFL Draft
The draft is over, so now what?
By Ryan Heckman
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, the Cleveland Browns now turn to both undrafted free agency and back to the rest of what's left of veteran free agency to fill out their roster.
Cleveland brought in a total of six draft picks over the weekend, beginning with Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the second round, and ending the same way they began, with a defensive tackle in Round 7.
The Browns' 2024 draft class included help at guard, receiver, cornerback and linebacker as well. But, Cleveland didn't have a first rounder or fourth rounder, and only possessed a pair of picks in the top four rounds altogether.
Looking back at veteran free agency, now, where should the Browns turn to in order to help fill out their roster?
A few key veteran free agents make sense for the Browns
Mekhi Becton, OT
The former first-round pick back in 2020 is still searching for a job after the New York Jets let him walk. Injuries have plagued the first four years of his career, causing him to miss all but one game from 2021-2022. But, Mekhi Becton is still only 25 years old and could be an affordable risk worth taking for the Browns, who need to figure out the future of their tackle group, themselves.
Donovan Smith, OT
Speaking of offensive tackle, longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith played just one season with Kansas City last year after starting his career with eight seasons in Tampa. He's set to turn 31 in June and is not the player he once was, but Smith would still be a strong veteran signing at this point in the offseason. Coming in as insurance for Jack Conklin or Jedrick Willis, both of whom are no guarantee for their own reasons, Smith would be a low-cost signing that could pay dividends.
Ross Dwelley, TE
The Browns could have afforded to draft a tight end to take over the third spot on their depth chart, but they did not. Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley spent the first six years of his career there and remains unsigned at this point. He's a guy who would come in and simply do what he's asked to do. He isn't going to be a game-changer by any means, but he has decent hands and can be effective as a TE3.
Kwon Alexander, LB
Finally, getting some additional veteran help at linebacker would do the Browns some good. Kwon Alexander isn't the Pro Bowler he once was, but as a reserve, he still provides value. He is going to help you more in coverage and as a rotational rusher, here and there, while not doing much good against the run. But, as a cheaper signing, Alexander would be worth bringing in at this stage.