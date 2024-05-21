Browns insider gives huge update on Deshaun Watson
By Ryan Heckman
By now, we all know the story of last season for the Cleveland Browns.
A phenomenal defense.
An offense led by ... five different starting quarterbacks.
With Deshaun Watson's injury issues, the Browns were forced to start a myriad of quarterbacks which, of course, was highlighted by Joe Flacco leading this team to a playoff berth. But, with Flacco in Indy now and the Browns having signed backup Jameis Winston, all eyes are on Watson as he prepares for the coming season.
Watson underwent shoulder surgery in November, ending his season and raising plenty of questions as to whether he'll be ready for the beginning of the 2024 campaign. His shoulder injury was more complicated than many originally thought, which made a lot of fans hesitant to put faith in the veteran heading into this year.
A recent update, though, should give Browns fans hope for Watson's availability in 2024. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot recently shed some light on Watson's recovery:
“Watson is throwing with his normal velocity and range coming off the fractured socket and partially torn labrum, and everyone is optimistic about his on-schedule recovery. The encouraging thing for the Browns and for Watson is that he feels great and the ball is coming out well. The bottom line is that he’s still 100% on track to start the season Sept. 8 against the Cowboys.”
The Browns should be more worried about Deshaun Watson returning to form than just his health, in general
Since being acquired by the Browns, Watson hasn't exactly impressed. Cleveland gave up a haul to get the former Texans star, along with signing him to a massive contract. In two seasons with Cleveland, Watson has struggled to stay healthy and only played in 12 games.
In those 12 games, Watson has looked anything but consistent. He's been a farcry from the guy we saw in Houston, and of course, people will point to his off-field storylines as a potential reasoning for the downtick in performance.
Watson has thrown for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing roughly 60 percent of his passes as a Brown. Going from someone who led the NFL in passing yards back in 2020 to someone who is a shell of his former self is not something Browns fans had planned on seeing out of Watson.
But, here we are.
If Watson is indeed on track to start the 2024 season 100 percent healthy, then we better start holding the expectations a whole lot higher.