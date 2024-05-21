NFL Power 2024 Rankings: Cleveland Browns in top 10 entering OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
OTAs all around the NFL are starting this week. The Cleveland Browns kick things off on May 21 in Berea and will practice for three days before taking a break.
While they are voluntary, this is the first step toward the ultimate goal for all 32 teams — making it to the Super Bowl. But which teams have the best shot? We try and answer that in this NFL Power Ranking entering OTAs.
32. New York Giants
Signing Daniel Jones for $40 million per year looked bad after the Giants made the playoffs. It looked worse when they didn’t make it last year. Now in 2024 without Saquon Barkley to move the chains, it’s going to be a dumpster fire.
31. Carolina Panthers
C.J. Stroud should have been taken before Bryce Young. But hey, at least Stroud doesn’t have to deal with David Tepper.
30. New England Patriots
It’s weird seeing the Patriots so low but they’re starting a rebuild after being the premium franchise for decades. If Drake Maye is the answer at quarterback, that rebuild might not take too long. If he’s not, Browns fans know what that means. No QB means no chance.
29. Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson was so bad the Broncos ate more than $80 million to get rid of him. Bo Nix takes over following a collegiate career that spanned roughly 20 years but there’s not much help around him.
28. Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn takes over as Washington’s head coach after he spent the past three seasons re-inventing himself as the Dallas defensive coordinator. Considering he was solid for the majority of that time but laid an egg in his finale (playoffs against Green Bay), it’s safe to say he will likely be the same coach we saw in Atlanta.
27. Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray once appeared to be a star in the making. Now he’s trying to prove he can stay healthy and win games after missing 15 contests and leading the Cardinals to a record of 6-13 over the past two seasons.
26. Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry is gone which means the pressure will be on Will Levis. He looked good as a rookie but it’s hard to believe in him since he puts mayo in his coffee.
25. Las Vegas Raiders
It appears Gardner Minshew will take over as the Raiders quarterback. He is better than he gets credit for and Antonio Pierce was the right hire as head coach. Still, the AFC is stacked meaning it will be tough for them to contend, especially following the departure of Josh Jacobs.