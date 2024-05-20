What are the dates for the Cleveland Browns OTAs in 2024?
By Randy Gurzi
With the schedule release behind us, OTAs are up next as the offseason moves along. The Cleveland Browns will kick off their offseason activities this week as they have the first of three sessions from May 21-23 in Berea.
After a few days off, they’ll reconvene from May 28-30 and the final round of practices will be June 3-6.
As is the case with every team, Cleveland’s OTA’s are voluntary but over the past couple of seasons (since former NFLPA president J.C. Trotter was released) the Browns have had the majority of their players show up. Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised the players for this in 2022, saying it was a normal offseason — in what might have been a slight dig at Tretter.
A mandatory minicamp consisting of three practices from June 11-13 will follow OTAs. There will be a long break after this with the team getting back together in late July for training camp. As they did in 2023, the Browns will meet at The Greenbrier in West Virginia to start camp, something the players enjoyed and cited as a great way to promote togetherness.
The Browns held joint practices in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles which was also a huge help for them. Oftentimes, players and coaches say more is gained from the joint sessions than anything else from the offseason.
This year, the Minnesota Vikings will work with the Browns during camp. Minnesota and Cleveland have a connection in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings general manager. He was hired in 2022 after spending two years as the vice president of football operations with the Browns. The Vikings are also transitioning from Kirk Cousins as their quarterback to rookie J.J. McCarthy.
Cleveland has yet to announce their training camp dates but it usually begins at the end of July.