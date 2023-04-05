Cleveland Browns will meet with quarterback Clayton Tune ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Even with Josh Dobbs back to battle with Kellen Mond for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns might not be set at the position.
On Tuesday, it was reported that they planned to bring in Houston quarterback Clayton Tune as one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits.
Tune had an impressive career with Houston, throwing for 11,994 yards with 104 touchdowns and just 41 picks. His best season came in 2022 when he completed 67.3 percent of his attempts for 4,074 yards with a 40-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Standing just over 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds, Tune was a three-time team captain and is known for his ability to make quick reads but doesn't throw as well when he's forced to move around in the pocket.
Despite his shortcomings, he's still garnering a lot of attention as the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints are also planning to meet with him.
Cleveland Browns want depth at quarterback
It's clear with this visit that the Browns want to make sure they have the neccessary depth at the most important position in the game. They made an investment in both Mond and Dobbs, even letting Dobbs go last season in order to keep the former third-round pick on the bench.
Dobbs wound up with the Detroit Lions, on their practice squad, but was added to the Tennessee Titans roster late in the year. He was able to start the final two games but Tennessee lost each of them.
Still, he played well — especially given the lack of experience on the roster — and earned another shot with the Browns.
As for Mond, he's completed just 2-of-3 passes in his career but was the 66th overall pick in 2021. He's actually younger than Tune by a few months, which is always something this front office leans on. Throw in his athleticism and it might be tougher than expected to push him off this roster.