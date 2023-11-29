Cleveland Browns news: Hue Jackson loses another head coaching job
The Cleveland Browns news round-up keeps you up to date with everything going on, including an update on a former head coach who still can't keep a job
By Randy Gurzi
Entering mid-week, we're still waiting to see if the Cleveland Browns will have Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, or if they need to go with another backup. If so, the likely choice would be Joe Flacco — who is an upgrade over P.J. Walker. Head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't said whether or not that would be the case, but it's hard to envision them going back to Walker after his Week 12 performance.
While that's all up in the air, we take a look around the franchise for the news of the day. That includes a story on Hue Jackson, the infamous coach who went 1-31 over his first two seasons with the Browns. Jackson, who has been with Grambling State over the past two years, was recently let go. That story and more can be found in our news round-up.
Hue Jackson Fired From Yet Another Head-Coaching Job — Isaiah De Los Santos, Factory of Sadness
"Jackson has been fired by Grambling State after just two seasons. He posted back-to-back losing campiagns, though, which led GSU to make a move. This could be the final nail in the coffin for Jackson as a head coach. He got his first opportunity to helm a team with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2011 after previously being an offensive coordinator. Jackson lasted just one season before he was canned, finishing the year 8-8 despite a 7-4 start."
There was a lot of excitement when Hue Jackson was named the head coach of the Browns back in 2016. Then, there was a whole lot of losing. Jackson was also quick to point the finger and never took any accountability. He showed that tendency during his short stint with the Raiders, continued to show it with Cleveland, and will probably always struggle to get out of his own way.
Browns Postgame Scribbles: Hey Kevin Stefanski, PLEASE ... run the ball more & play smarter – Terry Pluto, Cleveland.com
"Ford had nine carries for 65 yards. That’s productive. Hunt ran six times for 20 yards. Not good, but not awful. They were a combined 85 yards in 15 carries, a 5.7-yard average vs. a defense that ranks dead last in the NFL vs. the run. Let’s be fair on the run/pass ratio: DTR also carried the ball five times (21 yards). That still makes 20 running plays compared to 29 passing plays with DTR on the field in a close game. It’s still poor planning."
Oftentimes, the "run the damn ball" crowd just wants to run since it's the opposite of what Kevin Stefanski did. They'll ignore a stat line that consisted of 3.0 yards per carry or the fact that defenses loaded the box to slow down the run game — essentially daring a team to pass. This week against Denver, they were loading the box but as Terry Pluto points out, Jerome Ford was still getting the job done. He surely deserved more than nine rushes.
