Cleveland Browns news: Kevin Stefanski COY chances soaring through the roof
Kevin Stefanski has the Cleveland Browns in playoff contention despite a myriad of injuries, which has his Coach of the Year odds soaring
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns fans aren't used to being perennial playoff contenders but for much of the time Kevin Stefanski has been their head coach, they've been in the mix until late in the season. In 2021 and 2022, they wound up falling short but still had much better campaigns than they did for the majority of the 20 years before his arrival.
Now in 2023, Stefanski is just a couple of wins away from taking the Browns to the postseason for the second time in his four-year career. For reference, Cleveland was there twice from 1999 through 2019 — before he was hired. Making this push even more impressive is the never-ending and constant-growing injury list he's dealt with.
Already with stars such as Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin on the IR, Cleveland has now lost Grant Delpit, Dawand Jones, Maurice Hurst, and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Despite this, they continue to win, which is why Stefanski's odds of winning the NFL Coach of the Year Award are soaring. That story and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns News
2023 NFL Coach of the Year odds: Campbell, Ryans favored; Stefanski on the rise — Fox Sports
"Tied with [Dan] Campbell on the oddsboard is Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. His odds of winning the award were +2200 before the season. Now that the Texans are 7-6 — largely due to the play of C.J. Stroud — those odds have come all the way down to +350. One name bettors are eagerly watching is Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. His odds to win Coach of the Year were +3000 last week. Now those odds have shortened to +1100 as the Browns have won four of their last six games."
Detroit has been struggling as of late which could hurt Dan Campbell's chances. The Texans, like Cleveland, have also been hammered with injuries. They also have a rookie quarterback under center and have completely turned their franchise around. Both are deserving but neither has lost as many vital pieces as Stefanski — nor have they won with four quarterbacks. Now, if they can lock up a playoff spot, and beat the Texans in Week 16, he could win his second COY trophy.
Browns place S Grant Delpit on injured reserve — ClevelandBrowns.com
"The Cleveland Browns have placed S Grant Delpit (groin) on injured reserve. The club has also signed S Duron Harmon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed T Joey Fisher to the practice squad. Delpit, who has started all 13 games, is leading the Browns this season with 77 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery."
We knew this could be coming but it's still a tough blow. The lone good news is that Duron Harmon is a very talented and experienced safety. He was signed to the practice squad when fellow safety Rodney McLeod was lost for the season as well.
3 Bold Predictions: Browns defense looks to repeat dominance over Bears — DPD
The last time the Browns hosted the Bears, they embarrassed them to the tune of 1.1 yards per play. Chicago has improved since then but they're still not great. Cleveland should be able to win this game and they'd love to see that happen with a game similar to what Myles Garrett gave them back in 2021 when he sacked Justin Fields 4.5 times.
Warren Buffett takes aim at Jimmy Haslam — DPD
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is currently in a dispute with Warren Buffett as the two billionaires are trying to negotiate a massive sale. The Haslam family is selling Pilot Travel Center and Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, doesn't seem to believe the numbers they're seeing.