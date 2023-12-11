Cleveland Browns news: Myles Garrett praises Kevin Stefanski, Joe Flacco after win
The Cleveland Browns improved to 8-5 with a win this weekend and afterward, Myles Garrett laid into the refs while heaping praise on Kevin Stefanski and Joe Flacco
By Randy Gurzi
It's hard to figure out why so many Cleveland Browns fans seem to dislike Kevin Stefanski. Is he perfect as a coach? No, but then again, no one is. But does he have a winning record? Yes, he does and to make that fact more impressive is that he has the team at 8-5 despite being on starting quarterback No. 4.
Cleveland has dealt with more injuries to key starters than any other team and yet Stefanski has them winning. That's why Myles Garrett wasted no time in praising the coach when asked about him. Garrett also had some praise for Joe Flacco, calling him elite. Garrett's press conference — and many other stories — are covered in today's news round-up.
Myles Garrett postgame press conference vs. Jaguars
Garrett made some headlines with his press conference on Sunday, mainly for laying into the officials. Like most of us, he saw this crew make some awful calls, including a phantom pass interference that gifted the Jags a touchdown. Afterward, he couldn't hold back. Lost in some of that was his praise for Stefanski, which is well-deserved for the fourth-year head coach.
Myles Garrett Had a Perfect Two-Word Compliment for Joe Flacco After Browns’ Win Over Jaguars — Karl Rasmussen, SI.com
“He’s elite,” said Garrett of Flacco. The 38-year-old completed 26-of-45 pass attempts for 311 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Clearly, his teammates were excited about his performance. Flacco’s 311 passing yards were the most by a Browns quarterback this season. , who started six games, had a season-high of 289 yards and rookie started three games with a high of 165 passing yards.
For years, there was a debate around Joe Flacco and whether or not he was an elite quarterback. In 11 years with the Ravens, he won continually and even got a Super Bowl ring. Still, he was questioned and Garrett wasted no time having some fun with the topic when asked.
Week 14 instant reactions: Defense leads Cleveland Browns to victory — DPD
Cleveland had lost two games in a row, with each coming on the road. They were happy to come home where they were able to knock off the Jaguars, who hadn't lost on the road yet. Now at 8-5, they're in the driver's seat for a playoff spot — especially with every other AFC team with a 7-5 record lost in Week 14.
Cleveland Browns reportedly sign Grant Delpit to extension
Early on Sunday morning, news broke that Grant Delpit and the Browns agreed to a contract extension. Details emerged later in the day and Delpit will get $36 million over the next three seasons. The former second-round pick is having the best year of his career and was rewarded for his effort.