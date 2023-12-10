Cleveland Browns reportedly sign Grant Delpit to extension
Grant Delpit is in the midst of his best season as a pro and the Cleveland Browns made sure he was going to stick around beyond 2023
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns added Grant Delpit in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it felt as though they were going to have a steal on their hands. The former LSU safety slid in the draft due in large part to an ankle injury limiting his effectiveness during his final seasl. The Browns were banking on a fully healthy Delpit being a difference-maker in their secondary.
Unfortunately, they were unable to see that during his rookie campaign since he suffered an Achilles injury early in camp. He was able to come back in 2021 and for the past three seasons, he's been a fixture in Cleveland's secondary. While he's had some solid moments, it's hard to argue that he's ever played better than he has through the first 12 games of the 2023 campaign.
He's also in the final year of his rookie deal, meaning Delpit was in line for a healthy pay raise. The good news is that he's not going to have to wait any longer for that. Brad Stainbrook of the OBR reported early Sunday morning that Delpit and the Browns have agreed to a contract extension.
Extension a is win for Grant Delpit and the Cleveland Browns
Signing Delpit to an extension now is a huge win for both parties. For Cleveland, it locks up one of their top players and could give him some extra motivation down the stretch. For Delpit, he now has some long-term security without having to wait until the offseason.
Terms haven't been released yet but we will update once they're made available. For now, it's enough to know Cleveland has Juan Thornhill and Delpit locked up for several more years. That's important as they hope to continue fielding a competitive defense.