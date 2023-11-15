3 free agent QBs the Browns should avoid in wake of Deshaun Watson news
The $230 million man is now out for the season.
By Ryan Heckman
The Cleveland Browns' season is now up in the air after the latest news on quarterback Deshaun Watson. After suffering a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, it was announced that Watson would miss the rest of this season.
Electing to undergo season-ending surgery to fix the issue, Watson will now have to watch from the sidelines.
Now, the Browns officially turn back to P.J. Walker as their starting quarterback. Walker has made two starts this year for the Browns and has gone 1-1 in those games. He's thrown just one touchdown to five interceptions, proving the Browns might need another option if they are to make a postseason run.
With a few veteran names out there, the Browns have options: Nick Foles, Chase Daniel, and Will Grier to name a few. But, they should avoid these names.
1. Trace McSorley
The first of a few available quarterbacks might be attractive for the Browns, but Trace McSorley should not be an option. McSorley is only 27 years old, and he presents a sneaky dual-threat type for the Browns, which Watson also had, of course.
But, McSorley is not an NFL quarterback, to put it simply. He has started just one game in his career that began back in 2019 as a sixth-round pick and has also come in here and there due to injuries ahead of him.
For his career, McSorley has gone 48-for-93 for 502 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. He would come on the cheap, but should not be an option for a team that still has the postseason on their mind.
