Cleveland Browns news: Do Steelers have their eyes on stud Cleveland linebacker?

The Cleveland Browns news roundup features a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers being encouraged to sign Anthony Walker, Jr. in 2024
With a chance to improve to 8-4, the Cleveland Browns dropped one on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. A quick start from Joe Flacco and the offense wasn't enough as they stalled for much of the second and third quarters.
Once the Rams took the lead, it was all over for them. Now as the Browns look forward to Week 14, which will be back in Cleveland, we look around at all the news surrounding the team. That includes an AFC North rival having eyes for one of their top defenders in 2024.
Steelers Encouraged To Sign The Cleveland Browns Stud Linebacker — Anthony G. Halkias II, Steeler Nation
"The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their playoff push in the 2023, but it's never too early to start planning for the future. In the world of professional football, preparation is key, and that's why Pro Football Focus has reported that the Steelers could be setting their sights on Cleveland Browns linebacker, Anthony Walker Jr. in the upcoming free agency."
Pittsburgh doesn't seem thrilled with their middle linebackers, which is why PFF has them looking at Anthony Walker. The Browns, however, might be keeping the veteran. He's in his second season with the club but is an incredibly valuable member of the defense and they're not going to let him leave without a fight. Still, you can't blame the Steelers for being enamored with the guy.
Late interception thwarts strong start from Joe Flacco, dooms Browns vs. Rams in QB's Cleveland debut — Jason Owens, Yahoo! Sports
"Joe Flacco started strong in his Cleveland Browns debut Sunday before a late interception helped seal a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The former Super Bowl MVP took over at quarterback two weeks after agreeing to join the Browns with Cleveland hoping to remain in playoff contention. He led Cleveland to what looked like a game-tying touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on a play-action pass to tight end Harrison Bryant."
Losing always hurts in the NFL but the Browns still had a lot of good to take away from this one. They had a shot on the road, and on the Pacific coast which has been hard for them in the past. The interception doomed them but they went toe-to-toe with a team that won the title just two years ago.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver suspended for remainder of the season — DPD
Michael Woods II was a sixth-round pick in 2022 and he surprised many during his rookie training camp. He displayed a huge catch radius and ended up making the team. Now, his spot seems to be in doubt as he was hit with a six-game suspension while already being out with a torn Achilles.
Cleveland Browns: Joe Flacco carves up the Rams on first drive — DPD
It didn't end the way they hoped but Joe Flacco still had quite the welcome. He threw for 65 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive, capping it off with a 24-yarder to Jerome Ford. That was an encouraging start and might be enough for him to take the reins again in Week 14.