Cleveland Browns news: Travis Kelce gets huge offer to come to Cleveland
While speaking to Travis Kelce, Machine Gun Kelly offered quite the package to bring the Pro Bowl tight end to the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Travis Kelce is currently a member of the Kansas City Chiefs which means the Cleveland Browns cannot try and lure him to join his hometown team. But that doesn't mean others from Cleveland can't attempt this. And that's exactly what happened when Travis and Jason Kelce had Machine Gun Kelly on their podcast this week.
MGK told Kelce he would give him $500,000 cash while also sending breakfast and coffee to the facility every day if he would join the Browns. A proud Clevelander, Kelce admitted that he dreamed to play there and even asked them to select him when he was in the NFL Draft. That story and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Machine Gun Kelly Offers Travis Kelce $500K to Play for Cleveland Browns Instead of Kansas City Chiefs — Jack Irvin, People
"I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant if you would just come home and put on these colors right here," he said, holding up dark brown, orange and white Cleveland Browns merchandise.
Who had Machine Gun Kelly playing GM on their Bingo card? Travis Kelce did say he has a great thing going in Kansas City but knowing he was begging to be drafted by the Browns hurts a little. It would have been fun to see him play for his home team but as of now, it remains a dream. That is...unless MGK gets his way.
Why Browns should start Joe Flacco vs. Rams even if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is cleared: Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"In the event Thompson-Robinson is cleared, the Browns should still turn to Flacco to try to jumpstart their anemic passing game, generate some points give Thompson-Robinson some extra time to heal and regroup. In his three starts, the Browns have scored 3, 13 and 12 points, and their passing game is 27th in the NFL. They’re 29th in yards per play, 30th in third-down efficiency and second in giveaways with 23, a notch behind the Vikings."
Flacco is a veteran and will have no problem stepping in and performing well. He won't be putting the team on his back at this stage of his career but he also won't be the reason they lose. Having said that, he could help open up the offense as Mary Kay suggests. The lack of downfield passing is the reason defenses stack the box and they might be reluctant to do so knowing Flacco will throw it deep.
Browns name Joe Flacco QB2, opening door for start vs. Rams — Jake Trotter, ESPN
"Big, strong arm. Obviously, he can make every throw," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of 38-year-old Flacco. "He's done a very nice job in the meeting room, getting to know his teammates, getting to know the system. He's done a nice job."
Even if DTR gets the start, this is some solid news. P.J. Walker led the Browns to a win over San Francisco but his turnovers have become a problem. Getting Flacco in there instead of Walker will be much better should they have to turn to their backup.
AFC North power rankings: Cleveland Browns slip from the top spot — DPD
Our weekly AFC North power ranking is out and the Browns fell out of the top spot. They had been occupying that position since knocking off the Baltimore Ravens and solidified their spot with a win over Pittsburgh. Losing to Denver hurt, but they still are in great shape going forward.
4 Cleveland Browns who could be playing their final games with franchise — DPD
With just six games left to play, there are a few members of this year's Browns squad who could be nearing the end of their tenure. Many of them have been fun to watch and we just need to enjoy seeing them in the orange and brown while we have the chance.