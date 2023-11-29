4 Cleveland Browns who could be playing their final games with franchise
These four players could be nearing the end of their tenure with the Cleveland Browns as the end of the 2023 campaign approaches
By Randy Gurzi
With just over a month and a half to go in the regular season, the Cleveland Browns find themselves in the midst of a playoff race. They’ve been dealt a tough hand as they’ve battled through one injury after another. Not only have they already lost Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, and Jack Conklin but they also have Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett dealing with shoulder injuries (although Garrett's is thankfully not considered serious).
Despite all of the injuries, this team continues to fight hard. They suffered a brutal loss in Week 12 but had pulled off three wins in a row before that. This is a testament to the depth this roster has — as well as the belief they have in one another. Of course, in the NFL, even when a team is clicking the way this one is, their rosters don’t stay the same for long. With that being said, here are four players who might be entering their final weeks with the Browns.
4. Harrison Bryant, TE
A former fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic, Harrison Bryant has had an up-and-down tenure with the Browns. He was a solid TE3 early in his career but then struggled in the TE2 role in 2022. This year, he’s been on the field a lot, even with the arrival of Jordan Akins.
He hasn’t been targeted much though, with just 10 passes being thrown his way thus far. He’s been able to haul in half of those but has just 12 yards. He does, however, have two touchdowns. Bryant has also been used on quarterback sneaks when less than a yard is needed.
Despite the fact that he’s been trusted in the red zone and on fourth downs, it’s highly unlikely Bryant will return in 2024. He hasn’t exactly played himself into a large contract but Cleveland can still replace him with someone who makes less money in the later rounds of the draft.