Cleveland Browns seem to be all but out on DeAndre Hopkins
By Randy Gurzi
It's been an interesting ride to follow but there might not be anything to see after all. DeAndre Hopkins has been linked to the Cleveland Browns since the Arizona Cardinals put him on the trade block and things started to get out of hand once he was released.
First, reports surfaced that the Browns might be interested but then that was dispelled by Josina Anderson who said it wasn't happening. Then, things changed as Cleveland became the betting favorite to land Hopkins, with Aaron Wilson saying Deshaun Watson was pushing hard and the front office was going to try and make it happen.
Now, we're back to the report that Hopkins won't likely end up in Cleveland.
According to Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson is still trying to make the reunion happen but — for now — it's unlikely to happen.
The most telling part of Cabot's report is the "for now" wording. As we saw with Watson last season, things could change in a hurry.
Cleveland was all-in on Watson throughout the offseason but reports indicated they were out of the running. In fact, just about everyone assumed he was headed to Atlanta to join the Falcons but then — seemingly out of nowhere — the Browns wound up making the deal.
Hopkins will start making free agent visits, which begins with the Tennessee Titans. As of now, Cleveland isn't on the list of teams to visit.
Even without Hopkins, this is a vastly improved receiving corps as the Browns have done well to surround Watson with weapons.