3 Browns players who could be cut before playing a snap
Which players won't get a chance to prove a whole lot before the Browns cut them?
By Ryan Heckman
This year's Cleveland Browns team should come into the season far more focused and with a more well-rounded roster at key positions.
From the quarterback drama a year ago, to now hoping Deshaun Watson is getting past his off-field stuff and able to focus on the team and his on-field play, fans are eager to see if Cleveland can bounce back from a tough 2022 season.
The organization added a good amount of talent via free agency, the draft and even trade, this offseason. There will be plenty of competition going forward, but a few key players won't even get a chance to prove they belong.
Jeremiah Martin, DE
Hopefully, the pass rush is an area that helps catapult this Browns defense to new heights in 2023. Myles Garrett is as good as it gets, but Cleveland gave him a veteran running mate that should create one of the best duos in all of football. Za'Darius Smith joins this Browns defense, giving them one heck of a rush.
Behind those two, the Browns have last year's third-round pick Alex Wright and veteran Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who both give the team some strong depth as rotational rushers. Those two better be careful though, because this year's fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire is right on their heels.
Then, there's last year's seventh-round pick Isaiah Thomas, veteran Sam Kamara and a pair of undrafted free agents, Lonnie Phelps and Jeremiah Martin. Between Phelps and Martin, the Browns have a couple of guys they can easily part with, if needed. For that reason, Martin likely won't get much of a chance to prove his worth.