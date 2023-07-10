3 Browns players who could be cut before playing a snap
Which players won't get a chance to prove a whole lot before the Browns cut them?
By Ryan Heckman
Mike Harley Jr., WR
The wide receiver room looks a lot different than it did a year ago, with two mainstays still cemented as starters. Both Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones return as starting receivers for the Browns, and each give the offense their own different strengths. Cooper is more the possession guy, while Peoples-Jones offers a downfield threat.
Then, there's the newly-acquired Elijah Moore whom the Browns snagged from the New York Jets. Moore gives the Browns a high level slot receiver with a lot of speed, rounding out a formidable trio of starting receivers.
Behind Moore, the Browns have a couple of veterans looking to re-establish themselves. Jakeem Grant is a great gadget type player who offers elite special teams value. Then, Marquise Goodwin gives the Browns another excellent deep threat. From there, it's rookie Cedric Tillman who likely won't have a problem giving those two veterans a run for some playing time.
That's six wideouts, and the Browns are going to have some difficult decisions to make because they also have last year's third-round pick David Bell along with 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz.
There are five more receivers on the depth chart after Schwartz, including this year's sixth-round pick Michael Woods and veteran Mike Harley Jr. The latter will be one of the first guys cut when the team needs to make a roster move in the near future, and he might not even get a shot to prove his worth.