Browns insider doesn't rule out seven wide receivers on the roster
• 6 wide receivers have been the norm for the Cleveland Browns
• Jake Trotter says seven wouldn't surprise him in 2023
• Anthony Schwartz clings to slim hope
By Randy Gurzi
Since Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have been working together, the Cleveland Browns have typically kept five or six wide receivers on the 53-man roster. However, they've never had the depth — or the desire to air the ball out — they possess heading into the 2023 season.
That's why Jake Trotter says he "wouldn't be stunned" if they decided to go against the grain and keep seven wide receivers when they trim the roster to 53 players.
Teams don't typically keep more than six receivers but the Browns have a lot of players they like. They also already have six that feel like a lock to make the team:
Amari Cooper
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Elijah Moore
Marquise Goodwin
Cedric Tillman
David Bell
Then, there's Jakeem Grant — who is also a return specialist — and Anthony Schwartz — a former third-round pick that has done very little in his first two seasons in the league.
If the Browns keep 7 WRs, it will likely be Schwartz who makes it
While it's true Schwartz hasn't produced, the coaching staff seems to have a soft spot for him. He's been given several chances and they have tried multiple ways of getting him the ball. The reason for this is simple — he has elite speed.
Schwartz broke 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash and that type of speed can't be taught. That's why it seems more likely they would keep him as a seventh wideout rather than Grant, even if Grant's seen as more of a specialist.
The truth is, Grant can be replaced with Jerome Ford who was solid at returning kicks in 2022 and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was even better at returning punts.
As for Schwartz, they might have other speedsters — but not even Marquise Goodwin (an Olympic athlete) is as fast as Schwartz.