Cleveland Browns post-bye week by week game prediction: Playoffs still likely
The Cleveland Browns have at least nine games they should be able to win in the final 14 contests. Sitting at 2-2 at the bye, this should be enough for them to make a playoff run.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 9: Cardinals at Browns
This is another game that might not be as easy as it seems. The Arizona Cardinals have just one win, which came in Week 3 when they shocked the Dallas Cowboys. They can sneak up on teams if they're not prepared — and Josh Dobbs is playing smart and efficient football.
Having said that, this coaching staff knows Dobbs, so he won't be surprising them as he did Dallas. Look for him to put together a few solid drives and keep it close until a late sack from Myles Garrett stops the Cards in their tracks, getting back to .500 on the year.
Final Score: Browns 23, Cardinals 17
Cleveland Browns Record 4-4
Week 10: Browns at Ravens
The Ravens came into the Dawg Pound and beat the Browns "in front of their wives and kids." Now, they get a chance at revenge as they head into Baltimore.
Cleveland took a lot of heat for their loss in Week 4 and that means there will be several players who circle this on their calendar. Another person who is looking forward to this is Jim Schwartz, who will get a re-match against Todd Monken with his defense prevailing this time.
Final Score: Browns 22, Ravens 18
Cleveland Browns Record 5-4