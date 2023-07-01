Cleveland Browns praised for one of the biggest draft steals in the past decade
Andrew Berry has been praised for his work in the NFL Draft but it's actually John Dorsey who landed the Cleveland Browns one of the biggest draft steals in the past decade
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry is the current general manager of the Cleveland Browns and he often gets praised for the talent he lands during the NFL Draft — which can be impressive especially since he's traded away the rights to many of their top selections. However, the biggest steal for Cleveland in the past decade wasn't anyone Berry brought in, but rather John Dorsey.
While serving as GM before Berry, Dorsey had four picks in the first 35 selections during the 2018 NFL Draft and the fourth player he chose wound up to be the best. Georgia running back Nick Chubb went to the Browns at No. 35 and was recently ranked the 25th biggest draft steal in the past decade by ESPN's Matt Miller.
Miller, who picked the top 50 steals, also had Wyatt Teller on the list at No. 37. However, Teller was drafted by the Buffalo Bills and later traded to Cleveland.
Chubb is deserving of the praise as he enters his sixth season in the NFL and is already fourth in team history with 6,341 yards and third in touchdowns with 48. He's also never averaged below 5.0 yards per carry in a single season.
Which Cleveland Browns draft steal was shunned?
Miller was spot on that Chubb has far exceeded expectations, there's another player who probably should have made the list — Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Selected by Andrew Berry in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, DPJ has shown steady improvement in each of his first three seasons. In 2022, Peoples-Jones had his best campaign with 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns.
His production is nowhere near someone such as Chubb but he was also the 187th player chosen and has turned into a solid WR2.