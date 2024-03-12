Projected Cleveland Browns depth chart and lineup after signing Jameis Winston
Joe Flacco will not be returning to Cleveland.
By Ryan Heckman
As Day 2 of NFL free agency kicked off on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns answered a popular question amongst the fan base.
Will Joe Flacco be coming back to Cleveland?
The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year became the Browns' savior last season, leading the team to a playoff berth and reminding the league that he's still got it.
In a single move, the Browns answered that question with a resounding 'no.'
Cleveland agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston on a 1-year deal worth $8.7 million, bringing him in presumably to back up starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former New Orleans Saints backup now takes on the same role, but in Cleveland.
What does the Browns quarterback room look like after the Jameis Winston signing?
Following the signing of Winston, the Browns now have three quarterbacks on the roster.
Browns Quarterback Depth Chart
1. Deshaun Watson
2. Jameis Winston
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
With quarterback depth solidified and the recent trade to bring Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland, things are shaping up nicely in terms of the skill positions on offense. The offensive line still might have a question or two going forward, though.
Current Projected Browns Offensive Lineup and Key Reserves:
QB: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston
RB: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford
WR: Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman
TE: David Njoku, Jordan Akins
LT: Jedrick Willis
LG: Joel Bitonio
C: Ethan Pocic
RG: Wyatt Teller
RT: Jack Conklin
At the moment, the offensive line might be in flux. We have to see what the Browns decide to do with Jack Conklin. They could also serve to find some depth up front across the line, as well. For right now, the depth chart looks this way. But, that is subject to change, especially with Conklin's future up in the air.
The other big question is, of course, what happens with running back Nick Chubb. Coming off a nasty knee injury last year, will the Browns and Chubb reach an agreement on a restructured contract to keep him in Cleveland? We have no idea if he's going to be the same player he was prior to the injury, and the Browns also have a capable back in Jerome Ford who can shoulder the load going forward.