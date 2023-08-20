Ranking the top 5 Browns running backs of all-time
By Ryan Heckman
1. Jim Brown
Finally, we come to the legend himself, the late, great Jim Brown. The Browns' all-time leading rusher spent all nine years of his career with Cleveland, finishing with 12,312 yards and sits first all-time on the leaderboard.
In every season Brown played, he made the Pro Bowl. In all but one of his seasons, Brown was a First Team All Pro. In seven of his nine seasons, Brown went over 1,000 yards, including three years which saw him go over 1,500 yards.
Brown's best season came back in 1963 when he rushed for a career-high 1,863 yards.
His career is littered with accomplishments, but here are a few key notes to go along with the Pro Bowls and All Pros:
- Rookie of the Year
- NFL Champion
- 3-time NFL MVP
- 8-time NFL rushing yards leader
- 5-time rushing touchdowns leader
- NFL Hall of Fame inductee
Brown's career goes down as one of the greatest in NFL history. In terms of consistency and sheer talent, he had just that for the entirety of his tenure in the league. Not once did he have a bad season. Not once did he suffer a major injury, putting a season in danger.
A true legend and great man, the Browns' all-time rushing leader passed in May of 2023.