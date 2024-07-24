3 receivers Browns might replace Amari Cooper with after 2024
By Ryan Heckman
The Cleveland Browns have averted a crisis, for now.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper agreed with the Browns on a new, 1-year deal that would guarantee his $20 million salary for this season, plus an extra $5 million, which means the team doesn't have to worry about a holdout.
However, unlike the rest of the big-name receivers to get paid this offseason, Cooper's deal doesn't guarantee him anything more than this year. So, the Browns very well could be looking for a new no. 1 wide receiver come next offseason.
If Cooper enters free agency and doesn't return to the Browns, who might Cleveland replace him with?
1. Tee Higgins
Wouldn't it be intriguing to see the Browns go after a division rival? If Tee Higgins ends up playing this year on the franchise tag, doesn't get traded or extended, then he's surely a goner next offseason. He'd be a great target for Cleveland, too, assuming he proves to stay healthy.
The 2023 season saw Higgins struggle with minor injuries here and there, and thus he had a down season. Still, the 25-year-old is highly-capable of being an alpha on another team. If it weren't for Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins would be the clear-cut no. 1 in Cincinnati. He has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and plenty of football ahead of him, so the Browns would be making a calculated move, here.
CeeDee Lamb would be a dream signing for the Browns
2. CeeDee Lamb
How funny would it be for the Browns to get their hands on another former Cowboys star? CeeDee Lamb has yet to get an extension in Dallas and, if he hits free agency next year, would be the perfect target for Cleveland.
Lamb has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL and is coming off a career year which saw him earn First Team All Pro. In 2023, Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns (all career bests). He even added a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.
Lamb's explosiveness and ability to get open would replace Cooper's skill set perfectly. Lamb would even be an upgrade, and at 25 years old, would give the Browns plenty of years ahead.
3. Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs is also set to enter free agency after his contract was restructured into just a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. He'd be a strong replacement option for Cooper, although he's going to be 31 come next offseason. The age gap is maybe the biggest reason why Diggs might not make a ton of sense.
However, if the Browns were to be in position where they look like a Super Bowl contender, then maybe Diggs does make sense. That would, of course, mean that Deshaun Watson had himself a heck of a season and everything was going right in Cleveland.
Diggs is riding six-straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and has proven to be one of the more consistent presences in the game, today.