3 veterans who won't make Browns roster Week 1
Which players won't be so lucky to have much of a shot at making the Browns roster?
By Ryan Heckman
What will the 2023 Cleveland Browns look like? Are we going to see a more motivated team that's built up a thicker chemistry with Deshaun Watson?
Can we put the 2022 campaign in the rear view? Will Cleveland finally reach that "potential" we've heard about with various teams over the past few years?
Before any of those questions are answered, the Browns have to get through training camp and roster cuts. That grueling time period will see plenty of players cut, unfortunately, and three particular veterans will be included in that group.
Nate McCrary, RB
The Browns might have the best pure runner in all of football starting in their back field. Of course, that's Nick Chubb. He has that spot locked and loaded and isn't going anywhere. Behind Chubb is his backup, 2022 fifth-round pick Jerome Ford, whom the team likes a lot and could see a good chunk of action in his second season.
Third in the pecking order at running back is 2021 sixth-round pick Demetric Felton, who can be used more as a gadget type player and also on special teams if they so choose. Those three should have no problem holding down their spots. But, beyond them, do the Browns keep a fourth running back?
If they do, it's likely going to be longtime Browns practice squad member, John Kelly. Kelly originally signed with the Browns practice squad back in 2020 and has been around ever since.
That would leave undrafted rookie Hassan Hall and veteran Nate McCrary as the odd men out. McCrary has only been around since signing a future deal in January, but likely won't be here for long.