3 under-the-radar trade destinations for Amari Cooper
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason has seen some wide receivers get paid, and Cleveland Browns star wideout Amari Cooper is hoping to join the party.
Since deals have been done with guys like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Cooper is reportedly feeling as though he's worth a pay raise as well. His contract runs out after the 2024 season, and the veteran is now putting action behind his desire for a new deal.
A no-show at Browns mandatory minicamp, Cooper is making his wishes known. Now, what happens if a deal doesn't get done? Does the holdout turn into a trade request?
Where could Cooper wind up, if the worst-case scenario does indeed unfold? How about some under-the-radar type of destinations:
1. The New York Giants are an intriguing destination for Amari Cooper
Look, the Giants are desperately trying to salvage what they can out of Daniel Jones but, apparently, even Drew Lock has a real shot at starting this upcoming season. That's not good. If New York wants to try and make the most out of either one of their quarterbacks, they're going to need a whole lot more than Malik Nabers.
Darren Waller is retiring. The Giants have no other legitimate options in the passing game. Maybe Jalin Hyatt breaks out in Year 2. Maybe Daniel Bellinger picks up where he left off after what appeared to be a promising rookie campaign.
The point is, the Giants need some help, and Cooper would be the clear-cut no. 1 on that offense, also allowing for Nabers to develop. Cooper would also take some pressure off the kid as a rookie.
2. The Saints still need to add another legitimate target
After the Michael Thomas era officially concluded, the Saints should have been on the lookout for another top-tier target to pair with Chris Olave. At the moment, they have Rashid Shaheed as their WR2. Shaheed is explosive, but he's no where near the talent level of a bonafide WR2.
If New Orleans pulled off a deal for Cooper, he and Olave would be more than a serviceable duo for Derek Carr to work with.
3. Carolina could make a long-term investment in Bryce Young's development
The Panthers have a young quarterback that most aren't necessarily sold on. Bryce Young may have been the no. 1 overall pick last year, but the Panthers haven't done a strong job on surrounding him with talent just yet.
Using a second rounder on Jonathan Mingo last year, and a first rounder on Xavier Legette this year, combined with trading for Diontae Johnson, is a nice start. But, we'll see how those three pan out in the long run. Adam Thielen, meanwhile, could be used in a trade to acquire Cooper and, from there, the Panthers may be able to get an extension done.
Johnson is also a free agent next year, but Cooper is the better player, no doubt. If the Panthers' future included Cooper, Legette and Mingo at the position, I would argue that it looks a whole lot better than it does currently.