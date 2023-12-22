Cleveland Browns schedule: Predicting the outcome of all 3 remaining games
How will the final three games play out for the Cleveland Browns, who are looking for another playoff run
By Randy Gurzi
It feels as though we were just getting hyped for training camp and now, there are only three weeks left in the 2023 NFL Season. If we had known back in camp that the Cleveland Browns would be without Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Deshaun Watson, Grant Delpit, and Dawand Jones by now, we would have expected disaster.
That hasn't been the case, however, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has kept things moving in the right direction. Andrew Berry has also brought in enough depth that they've been able to stick with the next man up, but they've also made the right moves when forced to pivot. The best example of this is Joe Flacco leading them over the past three weeks.
Now with three games left to play, the Browns are 9-5 and should be in line for a playoff berth. Let's look ahead to their final three games and predict the outcomes, which should be enough to see if they will make it to the postseason for the second time in the past four years.
• Week 16 Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans
• Week 17 New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns
• Week 18 Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 16 Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans
This game seemed a lot more daunting a few weeks ago when C.J. Stroud was expected to start. However, Stroud missed their last contest with a concussion and there's a strong belief he will be out again in Week 16. If so, Case Keenum will face off against his former team.
Kevin Stefanski knows Keenum well, not only from their time in Cleveland but also dating back to 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings. He knows what to expect from him and won't be surprised by anything. That should help as they keep the Texans at bay and leave NRG Stadium with win No. 10.
Final Score: Browns 31, Texans 23
Cleveland Browns Record: 10-5