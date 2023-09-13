Cleveland Browns should kick the tires on recently released La'el Collins
In need of depth on the offensive line, former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals starter La'el Collins should be on the radar for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
After losing Jack Conklin to an ACL tear in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns decided to bring in Ty Nsekhe, signing him to their practice squad. They also elevated Michael Dunn to their active roster.
Of course, those two are considered depth pieces with Dawand Jones primed to take over at right tackle with Conklin out. The fourth-round pick from Ohio State played in Week 1 and more than held his own.
While there should be no concern with starting Jones, adding depth is never a bad thing. That's why the Browns would be wise to kick the tires on La'el Collins, who was just released by the Bengals.
Collins, who went to LSU, spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He was excellent for them at left guard but eventually moved to right tackle.
He played well in this role but wasn't nearly as dominant and eventually lost his job to Terence Steele. This led to his release ahead of the 2022 season. He quickly signed a three-year deal with the Bengals and started 15 games at tackle before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in December.
Health would be a question when it comes to La'el Collins
The big question with Collins will be his health. He's still not too far removed from his knee injury and was on the PUP list for Cincinnati.
Despite this injury, it would make sense for general manager Andrew Berry to bring Collins in for a look. Even if he's not ready to play right away, having someone with 86 career starts in 89 games as a backup would be a huge win. And he could even potentially push Jed Wills since he does have limited experience at left tackle.