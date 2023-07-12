Cleveland Browns sports personality questions receiving corps, front office
Are the Cleveland Browns wideouts mediocre? Does the front office have unlimited resources?
By Josh Brown
Well, well, well here we go again with crazy takes from Cleveland personalities. According to radio and social media personality Garrett Bush, the Cleveland Browns have a mediocre receiving group, and the front office has no backup plan if Amari Cooper and/or Elijah Moore get injured.
Number one, if you lose a No. 1 wideout on any team in the NFL, making up for it is not easy. Very few, if any, NFL teams have a guy that can step in and be that guy when the best wideout on the team goes down. Every coach will tell you that multiple guys need to step up and help replace that production that is football 101.
What is the Browns backup plan if Myles Garrett and/or Za'Darius Smith go down? What's the plan if Denzel Ward and/or Greg Newsome go down? Nick Chubb? Ethan Pocic and/or Joel Bitonio?
See how this game works. You can do this with every part of a team. There are 53 players on a team and a salary cap that can be manipulated but does exist in the end. There's no way to have a star backup plan at every position. You build depth in hopes of offsetting those injuries with players that fill the holes.
The front office has a clear plan for this receiving group. You don't sign a veteran wideout like Marquise Goodwin, make a trade for Elijah Moore, and draft a wideout like Cedric Tillman all in one offseason if you have no plan.
Also, I never heard or read Donovan Peoples-Jones' name brought up as another option the team has. All we get from Mr. Bush is David Bell and Anthony Schwartz as the other options or plans this team has. Guess we should go running out there to get DeAndre Hopkins as fast as possible — just in case.