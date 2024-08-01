Cleveland Browns stock report after first week of training camp
By Mac Blank
Stock up: WR Amari Cooper
The biggest storyline in Cleveland the past few weeks was Amari Cooper's contract situation. He had held out of the entire mini-camp in hopes of getting an extension or at least a reworked contract. Cooper's wish was granted as the Browns not only guaranteed the entirety of his $20 million 2024 salary but added another $5 million in incentives. This deal was done in time so that Amari didn't miss a single day of training camp. Cooper is healthy, happy, and ready to roll this season.
It's also worth noting that there is a strong possibility that the Browns could sign Cooper to an extension before 2025. General manager Andrew Berry commented that not only is it still on the table, but he was also quoted saying it is financially possible. Berry stated the other day "Nothing that we’ve done would preclude us from extending him..."
This is huge news considering Cooper has had the greatest two-year run in the history of this franchise. No reason to think he can't be the same dominant number-one wide receiver that has led the AFC North in receiving yards the past two years.
Stock Down-CB Greg Newsome
Now while it's a bit unfair to criticize another player who started injured in training camp, it's a make-or-break year for Greg Newsome. It's not that he's unperformed the past three seasons, as his play is in the top half of the league. He recorded 14 passes defended last year which was tied for eighth in the entire NFL. The problem lies with where he fits on the depth chart and where he fits on the Browns' salary cap. For starters it's hard to earn a starting role on any NFL team, it's even harder when the two guys in front of you are Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson, Neither of which gave up a touchdown while in man coverage compared to Newsome giving up two.
Newsome even had his chance last season when Ward missed three games due to a shoulder injury. In that span, Newsome gave up 13.4 yards per catch, a whole yard higher than his last season average. His last game of the season, the blowout loss in Houston didn't bode well for him either as he gave up a whopping 21.8 yards per catch on four catches.
The injury in itself isn't a cause for concern though. He had a minor hamstring surgery and is expected to play in Week 1, but now his reps in camp are given to young guys like 2nd-year player Cam Mitchell and rookie Myles Harden. Next season Newsome is due $13.3 million due to his fifth-year option but if the Browns feel they have solid young talent behind him, it's hard to justify that kind of money to a third-string cornerback.