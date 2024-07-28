What Greg Newsome's Injury Means for the Cleveland Browns
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns have aspirations of competing for a Super Bowl. They have tried to do everything they can to improve the roster so that there are no glaring weaknesses.
However, with the injury to Greg Newsome II, there may be one now. It was reported that Newsome had surgery on an injured hamstring.
The Browns have two other great cornerbacks on the team in Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson. The problem is that both Ward and Emerson are better suited to play outside and not in the nickel.
They have two options internally that could fill in if necessary. Cameron Mitchell, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, was able to show some promise during his limited playing time last year. The team also drafted Myles Harden this year in the seventh round, a favorite sleeper pick of several scouts.
While the Browns are optimistic that Newsome will be fully recovered and be able to play in the Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys, there is a chance that this hamstring injury could linger. So what should the Browns do?
With the expectations that the Browns have for the season, it's possible they may not want to entrust Mitchell and Harden. Instead, they may look to acquire a veteran either via trade or free agency. A name that could make sense is Steven Nelson.
Nelson played last year with the Houston Texans and had a productive year. According to ESPN, Nelson was able to play in seventeen games last year and finished with 63 tackles and four interceptions. PFF also graded Nelson favorably, with him earning a grade of 71.9 for the year. Nelson would add a positive veteran presence to the Browns' defensive backfield and should be able to be signed for a very reasonable contract, especially with training camps around the league already starting.