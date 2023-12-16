Cleveland Browns vs. Bears odds and prediction for Week 15
By Randy Gurzi
It's always a blur once the regular season begins and that's the case again in 2023. After waiting for months for football to get here, the games fly by and we're already heading into Week 15. Throughout these 15 weeks, the Cleveland Browns have been on a roller-coaster all year due to non-stop injuries.
Despite losing one key player after another, head coach Kevin Stefanski has kept them on track and they're in the driver's seat for the AFC Wild Card. They're sitting at 8-5 and will be welcoming the 5-8 Chicago Bears to Cleveland Browns Stadium this weekend. Let's dive into that contest and see who is favored while also making a final score prediction.
Cleveland Browns vs. Bears odds Week 15
Entering the weekend, Cleveland is the favorite with a -3 point edge. The oddsmakers believe the Bears can keep this one close after their two recent wins. The Moneyline for the Browns is at -158 with Chicago at +134. The over/under is 37.5 which might be low considering the offensive explosion we've seen with Joe Flacco taking over.
Cleveland Browns vs. Bears prediction Week 15
When these two teams last met in the regular season, the Browns made it look easy. Myles Garrett had 4.5 sacks and the Cleveland defense as a whole finished with nine. This led to Justin Fields and the Chicago offense averaging a mere 1.1 yards per play.
That was during Fields' rookie season and while he has yet to prove he's the franchise player Chicago hoped he would be, he's still much better than what we saw in 2021. The Bears also have more weapons with D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet capable of causing headaches.
Having said that, the Bears are 23rd in the NFL in pass defense, so there will be room for Flacco to operate. They're also second in the NFL in rush defense, so this prediction is that the Browns will throw their way to victory while the fan base argues about the lack of runs (which should be the strategy against this defense).
Final score prediction: Browns 31, Bears 20