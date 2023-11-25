Cleveland Browns vs. Broncos odds and prediction for Week 12
The Cleveland Browns face the Denver Broncos in Week 12 and look to extend their winning streak to four games.
By Randy Gurzi
Winners of their past three games, the Cleveland Browns will head to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12. Denver is also on a hot streak, winning their past four games — which has helped them rebound from an atrocious start to the season.
For Cleveland, they will be starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the third time this year and it will be his first start on the road. He enters this game with 295 yards no touchdowns and four picks while completing just 55 percent of his attempts. Even so, he's 1-1 as the starter and they still aren't major underdogs.
Cleveland is still expected to be in this game thanks to their stellar defense. That means if DTR can keep from turning it over, they might find a way to pull out another victory. Let's see if that's what we should expect while also diving into the odds for Week 12.
Cleveland Browns vs. Broncos odds Week 12
Entering the weekend, Cleveland is a slight underdog on the road. They're going into Denver with a rookie quarterback making his first start on the road but the Broncos are still just favored by 1.5 points. That's a testament to the Browns defense, which is why the over/under is at 36.5. The moneyline is -120 for Denver and +102 for Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns vs. Broncos prediction Week 12
This year, whenever the Cleveland defense has been asked to step up, they've done exactly that. With Denzel Ward out, they're going to ask the rest of the secondary to rise to the challenge. Of course, having Myles Garrett and an impressive front seven will help as they look to slow down Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Denver will make some plays and Wilson will have his moments where his athleticism leads to some big yardage. But in the end, the defense will make enough stops and the Broncos inability to stop the run will play right into the hands of this offense. It won't be high-scoring but Cleveland makes it four in a row while ending Denver's winning streak.