Cleveland Browns vs. Jaguars live stream: How to watch Week 14 of the NFL season
A return home is exactly what the Cleveland Browns need as they look to end a two-game losing streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars
By Randy Gurzi
There was a time, not too long go, when this matchup would have been considered boring. The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars have each had their struggles to field winning teams but right now, they're both doing just fine.
Cleveland enters this one on a two-game losing streak, with both losses coming on the road. Even with those defeats, they're still 7-5 and in control of a Wild Card spot. Jacksonville is coming off a loss as well, falling to the Bengals in Week 13. They're now 8-5 and still in first place in the AFC South but the 7-5 Houston Texans are right behind them.
Each team not only comes in looking to stop the bleeding but they're also trying to overcome injuries. The Browns have lost several starters, including Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson, but hope to have Amari Cooper and Denzel Ward on the field Sunday. Jacksonville still isn't sure if Trevor Lawrence will play but they do know Christian Kirk is out for the year, eliminating one of their top play-makers.
They also each have confidence going into Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are 5-1 at home whereas the Jags come in undefeated on the road at 5-0. It's strength vs. strength when these two meet and we have all the details you need to catch the game.
Cleveland Browns vs. Jaguars game information
Date: Sunday, Dec. 10
Start Time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: Cleveland, OH
Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubo TV
Following this outing, the Browns stay home for one more game as they will host the Chicago Bears in Week 15. After that, they face another AFC South foe as they head south to play the Houston Texans. That should be another key game in the AFC playoff race but first, they need to worry about winning in Week 14.