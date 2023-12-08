Cleveland Browns get huge Amari Cooper injury update
Amari Cooper left in Week 13 with a concussion but the Cleveland Browns were able to see him practice on Friday
By Randy Gurzi
Last week as the Cleveland Browns dropped their second road game in a row, they also saw another starter go down with an injury. Amari Cooper, their No. 1 wideout, suffered a concussion and had to leave the game. He then spent the week in concussion protocol but was able to practice on Friday.
Cooper is still listed as questionable heading into the game, as are Denzel Ward, Dawand Jones, and Cam Mitchell. However, the fact that they've all been practicing is a great sign. Especially Cooper since he's the most dependable wideout on this offense.
Despite the Browns going through four different starting quarterbacks, Cooper is still on pace for his second 1,000-yard campaign. In 2022, which was his first season in Cleveland, Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. So far in 2023, he had 50 catches for 799 yards.
While he's scored just two touchdowns, he has been getting deep more than normal. Cooper is averaging a career-high 16.0 yards per reception. That's been a huge plus for this offense since they've been without Marquise Goodwin, who they were hoping could stretch the field.
Goodwin, who also suffered a concussion, has been out since Nov. 5. However, he's also recently cleared protocol and was on the practice field catching passes from Joe Flacco on Friday. Should he return as well, the Browns offense could surprise on Sunday against the Jaguars, who don't have a great pass defense.
We'll likely have to wait until Sunday to find out who will suit up but the good news for the Browns is that they're finally getting healthy. And with a playoff berth on the line, this is the perfect time for them to do so.