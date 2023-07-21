3 ways the Browns get back to the playoffs in 2023
- No more running
- A problem solved up front
- Can the quarterback position finally be a strength?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Pass rush must live up to its potential
Every Browns fan knows this is a pain point. It's become tiresome at this point. The one-man show cannot continue much longer before fans pull their hair out.
In 2022, the Browns finished with just 34 sacks as a team. That was good for the fifth-worst mark across the league. A team that boasts talent like Myles Garrett deserves to finish much higher than that, but Garrett also needed a little bit of help.
The four-time Pro Bowler totaled 16.0 of those teams sacks by himself, good for nearly half the team's production, and that's a problem. Now, Garrett gets Za'Darius Smith to run alongside him. The last three seasons Smith has played, he's totaled double-digit sacks, including 10.0 last year.
And again, the Browns also have the newly-signed Dalvin Tomlinson who can pressure the quarterback from the interior. This line should be much-improved in 2023, thus hopefully giving Cleveland an advantage that has been a weakness outside of just one guy for a little while.