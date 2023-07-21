Fansided
3 ways the Browns get back to the playoffs in 2023

  • No more running
  • A problem solved up front
  • Can the quarterback position finally be a strength?

By Ryan Heckman

Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
2. Pass rush must live up to its potential

Every Browns fan knows this is a pain point. It's become tiresome at this point. The one-man show cannot continue much longer before fans pull their hair out.

In 2022, the Browns finished with just 34 sacks as a team. That was good for the fifth-worst mark across the league. A team that boasts talent like Myles Garrett deserves to finish much higher than that, but Garrett also needed a little bit of help.

The four-time Pro Bowler totaled 16.0 of those teams sacks by himself, good for nearly half the team's production, and that's a problem. Now, Garrett gets Za'Darius Smith to run alongside him. The last three seasons Smith has played, he's totaled double-digit sacks, including 10.0 last year.

And again, the Browns also have the newly-signed Dalvin Tomlinson who can pressure the quarterback from the interior. This line should be much-improved in 2023, thus hopefully giving Cleveland an advantage that has been a weakness outside of just one guy for a little while.

