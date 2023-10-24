Coach's Corner: Worst call in Week 7 from Browns coaches
The Cleveland Browns coaches made one call before the game that could potentially jeopardize the rest of the season.
The Cleveland Browns went into Lucas Oil Stadium and left with a 39-38 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and a 4-2 record in their back pocket.
Cleveland’s defense once again kept the team in the game despite allowing a season-high 456 offensive yards and 38 points from the Colts.
The Browns were able to come away with the victory due to a late fourth-quarter Kareem Hunt touchdown.
Former Washington State Cougar Gardner Minshew II gave Cleveland their toughest outing from a quarterback this year, going 15/23 for 305 yards through the air for two touchdowns and an interception and rushing for 29 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
Deshaun Watson made his first start since suffering a left rotator cuff injury late in the Browns Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Watson kicked off Cleveland’s opening drive with an incomplete pass over the middle to Jerome Ford off play action.
Two plays later, the Browns would be on the board thanks to a 69-yard run by Ford.
Cleveland’s second drive was cut short by Julian Blackmon, who intercepted Watson on 3rd and 8.
The Browns third drive started and ended with their tails against their endzone, resulting in a quick 3-and-out.
Watson’s day as the Browns starter would end on his fourth and final drive after almost tossing his second interception of the day.
The back of Watson’s head bounced off the field on the play, requiring him to be evaluated for a concussion.
Watson exited the medical tent and was cleared of a concussion but would not enter the game again due to overall concerns for the quarterback’s health.
Watson’s finished the game 1/5 for 5 yards with one intersection.
It was clear that Deshaun Watson was not 100 percent physically or mentally ready to start on Sunday, which led to the quarterback’s low numbers and premature exit from the ballgame.