Coach's Corner: Worst call of Week 8 from Browns coaches
The Cleveland Browns were two minutes away from a three-game winning streak until one call completely shifted the momentum of the game.
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Seattle Seahawks 24-20 in a game that featured two of the league's best defenses.
Cleveland battled back from a 14-0 deficit early in the ballgame to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Following a 10-minute drive that ended with a punt, Seattle was able to pin Cleveland deep in their own territory.
With 5:46 left in the fourth quarter, Cleveland started their eight-play drive on their own 11-yard line.
The Browns had moved the ball down to their 41 and were looking to convert their third first down of the drive.
On 3rd and 3 with 2:04 remaining in the game, PJ Walker dropped back with four receivers wide and zipped a pass to Elijah Moore.
Jamal Adams was able to get his body in front of the ball, knocking it off his helmet and into the air, allowing Julian Love to come away with the interception as the clock hit 1:57.
Seattle successfully stole Cleveland’s lead after the interception when Geno Smith found Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the endzone.
The Browns could not respond, and Cleveland handed possession back to the Seahawks after four quick plays.
With 14 seconds remaining, Geno Smith secured the Seahawks win in victory formation.
Cleveland is now third in the highly competitive AFC North, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals at 4-3.
Many fans have taken to social media in the past few weeks pleading with the Browns front office to find a suitable backup for Deshaun Watson, who missed the game due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Titans in Week 3, and this may be the game that lights the trade fire within the organization.