Could Case Keenum be the Browns savior in 2023?
Buried on the Houston Texans depth chart, Case Keenum knows Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns offense very well. Should the seek a reunion?
By Randy Gurzi
With the NFL trade deadline mere hours away, the Cleveland Browns might want to think about making a move. While there are rumors they're considering an addition to the wide receiver corps, they also have to look for another quarterback.
P.J. Walker has shown a lot of grit for them over the past three games and helped Cleveland pull off two wins by one score. Then this Sunday, they nearly made it three in a row but ultimately, Walker threw it away on an interception — his third turnover of the game.
Heading into Week 9, there's still no word on how close Deshaun Watson is to a return but it's clear that this team can compete — and win — with even average play at quarterback. In order to get that, however, they might need to look elsewhere and Case Keenum could very well be the guy.
A former undrafted free agent out of Houston, Keenum started his career with the Houston Texans before a stint with the Rams and ultimately a one-year stop in Minnesota. That was in 2017 when Kevin Stefanski was his quarterback coach and Keenum went 11-3 in relief of an injured Sam Bradford. He even led them to the NFC Championship Game on the improbable "Minneapolis Miracle."
Stefanski and Keenum teamed up again with the Browns in 2020 with the veteran serving as the backup to Baker Mayfield for two seasons. Keenum appeared in nine games during that span with two starts. He didn't light the world on fire but had 508 yards with three touchdowns and one pick — and Cleveland was 2-0 with him.
Since leaving the Browns, Keenum backed up Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills and is now third on the Houston depth chart. With C.J. Stroud playing well and Davis Mills possessing two years of starting experience, the Texans might be willing to part with Keenum.
It wouldn't cost much and at this point, it's hard to say he wouldn't be an upgrade over Walker.